How Much Is fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares stood at 2.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.63, to imply an increase of 0.66% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The FUBO share’s 52-week high remains $35.50, putting it -365.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.21. The company has a valuation of $1.13B, with an average of 13.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FUBO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

After registering a 0.66% upside in the latest session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.86 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.65%, and -32.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.16%. Short interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw shorts transact 21.54 million shares and set a 2.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.38, implying an increase of 58.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUBO has been trading -555.31% off suggested target high and -17.96% from its likely low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing fuboTV Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are -74.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.63% against 1.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.70% this quarter before jumping 5.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 184.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $211.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $235.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $105.08 million and $119.72 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 101.30% before jumping 96.70% in the following quarter.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. fuboTV Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

fuboTV Inc. insiders hold 15.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.98% of the shares at 48.22% float percentage. In total, 40.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.38 million shares (or 24.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $272.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.09 million shares, or about 19.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $217.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.39 million shares. This is just over 7.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.05 million, or 6.44% of the shares, all valued at about 90.96 million.