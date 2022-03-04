Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Surged 12.72% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)’s traded shares stood at 3.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.48, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $1.0 in intraday trading. The HRL share’s 52-week high remains $51.04, putting it 0.85% up since that peak but still an impressive 21.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.48. The company has a valuation of $27.11B, with an average of 2.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside in the last session, Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.72 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.46%, and 9.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.47%. Short interest in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) saw shorts transact 11.54 million shares and set a 4.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.44, implying a decrease of -8.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HRL has been trading 2.87% off suggested target high and 14.53% from its likely low.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hormel Foods Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) shares are 12.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.14% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.10% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.97 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.96 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -0.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.90% annually.

HRL Dividends

Hormel Foods Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hormel Foods Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.04, with the share yield ticking at 2.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.95%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)’s Major holders

Hormel Foods Corporation insiders hold 47.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.69% of the shares at 81.33% float percentage. In total, 42.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 32.95 million shares (or 6.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.61 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 29.14 million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.42 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 10.5 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $444.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.68 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 314.9 million.