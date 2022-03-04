Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) Stock Rises 1.53 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.61, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The HP share’s 52-week high remains $38.54, putting it 0.18% up since that peak but still an impressive 45.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.93. The company has a valuation of $4.01B, with an average of 1.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give HP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) trade information

After registering a 1.53% upside in the last session, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.64 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.64%, and 27.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.91%. Short interest in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw shorts transact 4.21 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.44, implying a decrease of -15.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HP has been trading -13.96% off suggested target high and 40.43% from its likely low.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Helmerich & Payne Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) shares are 43.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.85% against 31.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.00% this quarter before jumping 45.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $387.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $433.39 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -44.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 32.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.76% annually.

HP Dividends

Helmerich & Payne Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Helmerich & Payne Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.56%.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Major holders

Helmerich & Payne Inc. insiders hold 3.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.41% of the shares at 94.87% float percentage. In total, 91.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.72 million shares (or 16.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $419.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.8 million shares, or about 11.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $279.63 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.34 million shares. This is just over 6.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $164.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.64 million, or 3.45% of the shares, all valued at about 81.81 million.