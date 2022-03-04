Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Stock Falling -59.95% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s traded shares stood at 24.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -9.13% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GHSI share’s 52-week high remains $3.13, putting it -1322.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $5.33M, with average of 4.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

After registering a -9.13% downside in the last session, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4000 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -9.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.74%, and -59.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.16%.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. insiders hold 3.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.32% of the shares at 12.76% float percentage. In total, 12.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 4.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.58 million shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.79 million shares. This is just over 3.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 0.35 million.