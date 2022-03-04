Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 13.01% Gain

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.01, to imply an increase of 6.54% or $1.78 in intraday trading. The GO share’s 52-week high remains $42.29, putting it -45.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.01. The company has a valuation of $2.57B, with average of 839.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

After registering a 6.54% upside in the last session, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.36 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 6.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.01%, and 13.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.58%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) shares are 12.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.11% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before jumping 8.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $781.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $829.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $806.82 million and $757.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.10% before jumping 9.40% in the following quarter.

GO Dividends

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. insiders hold 8.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.29% of the shares at 107.62% float percentage. In total, 98.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jackson Square Partners, Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.59 million shares (or 9.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $206.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.35 million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $180.03 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5.91 million shares. This is just over 6.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $127.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.28 million, or 4.46% of the shares, all valued at about 92.4 million.