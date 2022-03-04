General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Surging 19.19% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $238.13, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $2.38 in intraday trading. The GD share’s 52-week high remains $237.03, putting it 0.46% up since that peak but still an impressive 31.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $163.12. The company has a valuation of $63.39B, with average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for General Dynamics Corporation (GD), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.37.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside in the last session, General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 239.76 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.97%, and 11.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.23%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $243.13, implying an increase of 2.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $210.00 and $275.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GD has been trading -15.48% off suggested target high and 11.81% from its likely low.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Dynamics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. General Dynamics Corporation (GD) shares are 19.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.28% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.40% this quarter before jumping 11.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $10.68 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.35 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.48 billion and $9.39 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.90% before dropping -0.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 5.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.95% annually.

GD Dividends

General Dynamics Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Dynamics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 4.76, with the share yield ticking at 2.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)’s Major holders

General Dynamics Corporation insiders hold 6.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.54% of the shares at 92.11% float percentage. In total, 86.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Longview Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 30.04 million shares (or 10.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.89 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.07 million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.93 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Dynamics Corporation (GD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.71 million shares. This is just over 2.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.31 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.07 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 1.23 billion.