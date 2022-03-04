Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -21.13% YTD

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply a decrease of -3.33% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The GOTU share’s 52-week high remains $95.66, putting it -6363.51% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.52. The company has a valuation of $404.61M, with an average of 4.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GOTU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

After registering a -3.33% downside in the latest session, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8600 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.05%, and -18.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.13%. Short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) saw shorts transact 30.39 million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.55, implying an increase of 84.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.55 and $9.55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOTU has been trading -545.27% off suggested target high and -545.27% from its likely low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gaotu Techedu Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares are -51.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -92.13% against 18.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 123.20% this quarter before jumping 169.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $437.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $331.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $291.14 million and $343.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.20% before dropping -3.40% in the following quarter.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Gaotu Techedu Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.43% of the shares at 50.43% float percentage. In total, 50.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.76 million shares (or 6.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 6.63 million shares, or about 4.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $20.36 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 2.74 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 6.0 million.