For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Is Worth A Shot

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares stood at 11.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.28, to imply a decrease of -2.67% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The CPG share’s 52-week high remains $7.65, putting it -5.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $5.11B, with an average of 8.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

After registering a -2.67% downside in the last session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.65 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.52%, and 8.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.33%. Short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) saw shorts transact 10.29 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.28, implying an increase of 21.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.71 and $12.24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPG has been trading -68.13% off suggested target high and 7.83% from its likely low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $522.95 million.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 1.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.81%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Crescent Point Energy Corp. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.60% of the shares at 41.68% float percentage. In total, 41.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.0 million shares (or 5.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 25.94 million shares, or about 4.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $138.53 million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 22.63 million shares. This is just over 3.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.98 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 35.13 million.