Following A 11.56% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN)?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s traded shares stood at 11.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.85, to imply an increase of 0.34% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The DVN share’s 52-week high remains $60.74, putting it -3.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.07. The company has a valuation of $37.35B, with an average of 17.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DVN a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.27.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

After registering a 0.34% upside in the last session, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.74 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.56%, and 11.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.60%. Short interest in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) saw shorts transact 16.76 million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.98, implying an increase of 1.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DVN has been trading -27.44% off suggested target high and 18.44% from its likely low.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Devon Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) shares are 118.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.79% against 37.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 147.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.71 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.28 billion and $1.76 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 193.60% before jumping 110.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 161.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.72% annually.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Devon Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 0.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.53%.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

Devon Energy Corporation insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.39% of the shares at 91.15% float percentage. In total, 90.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 76.32 million shares (or 11.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 54.62 million shares, or about 8.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.94 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 19.1 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $678.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.45 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 699.57 million.