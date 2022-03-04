Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Up 37.27% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -7.27% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.97, to imply a decrease of -1.50% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The FLR share’s 52-week high remains $25.68, putting it -11.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.41. The company has a valuation of $3.10B, with average of 1.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

After registering a -1.50% downside in the last session, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.75 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -1.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.80%, and 4.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.75, implying an increase of 10.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLR has been trading -39.31% off suggested target high and 4.22% from its likely low.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fluor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares are 39.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.55% against 24.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.75 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -159.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.70% annually.

FLR Dividends

Fluor Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fluor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

Fluor Corporation insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.50% of the shares at 92.93% float percentage. In total, 91.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.04 million shares (or 11.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $256.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 13.37 million shares, or about 9.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $213.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 4.52 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.05 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 64.61 million.