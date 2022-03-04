Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Spiked 9.89% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.11, to imply an increase of 2.82% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The EC share’s 52-week high remains $17.21, putting it -0.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.52. The company has a valuation of $35.19B, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 914.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) trade information

After registering a 2.82% upside in the last session, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.21 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.89%, and 16.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.74%. Short interest in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) saw shorts transact 5.39 million shares and set a 6.83 days time to cover.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ecopetrol S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) shares are 24.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 553.57% against 32.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 588.90% this quarter before jumping 81.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $6.42 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -87.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.00% annually.

EC Dividends

Ecopetrol S.A. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ecopetrol S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 0.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

Ecopetrol S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.44% of the shares at 1.44% float percentage. In total, 1.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.92 million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $41.92 million.

We also have Principal Overseas Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Principal Overseas Fund holds roughly 1.59 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 13.85 million.