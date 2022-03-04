Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s traded shares stood at 2.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $381.93, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $5.95 in intraday trading. The DE share’s 52-week high remains $400.34, putting it -4.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $320.50. The company has a valuation of $116.28B, with average of 1.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Deere & Company (DE), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DE a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) trade information

After registering a 1.58% upside in the last session, Deere & Company (DE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 386.09 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.43%, and 1.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.39%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $424.73, implying an increase of 10.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $355.00 and $487.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DE has been trading -27.51% off suggested target high and 7.05% from its likely low.

Deere & Company (DE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Deere & Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Deere & Company (DE) shares are 1.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.38% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.40% this quarter before jumping 22.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $8.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.29 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 118.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.48% annually.

DE Dividends

Deere & Company has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Deere & Company has a forward dividend ratio of 4.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.10% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s Major holders

Deere & Company insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.00% of the shares at 78.11% float percentage. In total, 78.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.48 million shares (or 6.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.37 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.43 million shares, or about 5.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.98 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Deere & Company (DE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.88 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.64 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.96 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 2.0 billion.