ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Up 34.95% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s traded shares stood at 8.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $97.41, to imply a decrease of -0.64% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The COP share’s 52-week high remains $99.97, putting it -2.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.72. The company has a valuation of $121.68B, with average of 8.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ConocoPhillips (COP), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COP a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside in the last session, ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 99.97 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.03%, and 6.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.95%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $106.37, implying an increase of 8.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $77.00 and $128.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COP has been trading -31.4% off suggested target high and 20.95% from its likely low.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ConocoPhillips share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ConocoPhillips (COP) shares are 78.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.06% against 31.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,236.80% this quarter before jumping 205.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 132.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $13.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.39 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 342.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.89% annually.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ConocoPhillips has a forward dividend ratio of 1.42, with the share yield ticking at 1.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

ConocoPhillips insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.09% of the shares at 80.16% float percentage. In total, 80.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 111.07 million shares (or 8.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 109.95 million shares, or about 8.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.94 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ConocoPhillips (COP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 37.81 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.56 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.12 million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about 1.91 billion.