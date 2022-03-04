Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: CDR): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s traded shares stood at 3.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.50, to imply an increase of 14.55% or $3.62 in intraday trading. The CDR share’s 52-week high remains $25.75, putting it 9.65% up since that peak but still an impressive 52.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.46. The company has a valuation of $376.49M, with an average of 64510.00000000001 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CDR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) trade information

After registering a 14.55% upside in the last session, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.68 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 14.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.81%, and 22.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.50%. Short interest in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw shorts transact 78160.0 shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cedar Realty Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) shares are 66.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.06% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -116.00% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $30.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.26 million and $32.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.50% before dropping -1.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -17.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.00% annually.

CDR Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 0.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.16%.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s Major holders

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. insiders hold 14.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.80% of the shares at 75.02% float percentage. In total, 63.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.17 million shares (or 15.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lsv Asset Management with 0.66 million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.68 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.61 million shares. This is just over 11.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 4.23% of the shares, all valued at about 12.54 million.