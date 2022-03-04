BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS)’s 8.69-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.38, to imply a decrease of -1.85% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The BTRS share’s 52-week high remains $18.30, putting it -186.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.28. The company has a valuation of $975.57M, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 975.54K shares over the past 3 months.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

After registering a -1.85% downside in the last session, BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.54 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.69%, and -2.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.41%. Short interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw shorts transact 4.5 million shares and set a 2.89 days time to cover.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BTRS Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) shares are -43.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.57% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.20% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $33.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.66 million and $31.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.40% before jumping 14.80% in the following quarter.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

BTRS Holdings Inc. insiders hold 17.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.11% of the shares at 104.10% float percentage. In total, 86.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.37 million shares (or 18.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $301.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.4 million shares, or about 5.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $89.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.85 million shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.48 million, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about 26.39 million.