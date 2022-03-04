BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.13, to imply an increase of 6.88% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The BPT share’s 52-week high remains $15.60, putting it -10.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $317.08M, with average of 648.31K shares over the past 3 months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

After registering a 6.88% upside in the last session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.60 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 6.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.13%, and 86.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 259.54%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 4.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.02% of the shares at 3.02% float percentage. In total, 3.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 85459.0 shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.35 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3211.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 13165.0.