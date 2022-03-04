Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $82.64, to imply an increase of 1.26% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The BAH share’s 52-week high remains $91.00, putting it -10.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $69.68. The company has a valuation of $10.83B, with an average of 1.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BAH a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) trade information

After registering a 1.26% upside in the last session, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 83.42 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 1.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.98%, and 7.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.54%. Short interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) saw shorts transact 1.18 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $88.09, implying an increase of 6.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BAH has been trading -14.96% off suggested target high and 3.19% from its likely low.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) shares are 0.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.92% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.80% this quarter before jumping 7.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.13 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.25 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2 billion and $1.98 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.40% before jumping 13.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 28.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.05% annually.

BAH Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 27 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.56%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)’s Major holders

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation insiders hold 1.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.38% of the shares at 94.02% float percentage. In total, 92.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.68 million shares (or 12.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.32 million shares, or about 9.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.06 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 11.91 million shares. This is just over 8.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $944.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.8 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 301.7 million.