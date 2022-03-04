Boom Or Bust: Where Is KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR) Stock Headed Next?

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.01, to imply a decrease of -1.32% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The KAR share’s 52-week high remains $22.10, putting it -22.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.76. The company has a valuation of $1.58B, with average of 2.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KAR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the last session, KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.10 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.56%, and 25.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.30%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.70, implying an increase of 13.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KAR has been trading -72.13% off suggested target high and 38.92% from its likely low.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KAR Auction Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) shares are 3.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.88% against -2.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 400.00% this quarter before falling -68.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $503.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $595.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $529.6 million and $555.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.80% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -36.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 198.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.00% annually.

KAR Dividends

KAR Auction Services Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KAR Auction Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s Major holders

KAR Auction Services Inc. insiders hold 1.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.93% of the shares at 111.49% float percentage. In total, 109.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.72 million shares (or 12.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $241.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.09 million shares, or about 9.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $181.78 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.98 million shares. This is just over 4.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.63 million, or 3.00% of the shares, all valued at about 59.55 million.