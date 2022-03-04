Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Stock?

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -7.35% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GLG share’s 52-week high remains $2.49, putting it -1031.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $22.01M, with average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

After registering a -7.35% downside in the last session, TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2600 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -7.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.76%, and -19.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.54%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.00, implying an increase of 99.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLG has been trading -27172.73% off suggested target high and -27172.73% from its likely low.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TD Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings Inc. insiders hold 27.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.20% of the shares at 0.27% float percentage. In total, 0.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 91597.0 shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62881.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 88368.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $60664.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13130.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6646.0