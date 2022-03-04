Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.93, to imply a decrease of -2.76% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The BNGO share’s 52-week high remains $9.83, putting it -409.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $578.23M, with an average of 8.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNGO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

After registering a -2.76% downside in the latest session, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2200 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.69%, and -14.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.44%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.50, implying an increase of 79.68% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNGO has been trading -625.39% off suggested target high and -210.88% from its likely low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bionano Genomics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) shares are -66.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.90% against 5.50%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bionano Genomics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.