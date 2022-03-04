At Current Prices, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) Worth A Patient Look?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.34, to imply a decrease of -0.12% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The TALO share’s 52-week high remains $18.93, putting it -9.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.57. The company has a valuation of $1.33B, with average of 1.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TALO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

After registering a -0.12% downside in the last session, Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.69 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.56%, and 53.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.94%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.25, implying an increase of 9.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.50 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TALO has been trading -44.18% off suggested target high and 27.91% from its likely low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Talos Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares are 41.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2,685.71% against 37.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.10% this quarter before jumping 127.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 83.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $306.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $313.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.71 million and $238.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.30% before jumping 31.40% in the following quarter.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Talos Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Talos Energy Inc. insiders hold 5.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.67% of the shares at 86.43% float percentage. In total, 81.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Riverstone Holdings LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.6 million shares (or 27.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $311.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with 13.57 million shares, or about 16.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $186.85 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.77 million shares. This is just over 3.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about 26.9 million.