Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $7.00.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.31, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ASTR share’s 52-week high remains $16.95, putting it -412.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $857.42M, with average of 6.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside in the latest session, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.55 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.96%, and -34.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 39.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASTR has been trading -111.48% off suggested target high and -20.85% from its likely low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.17 million.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Astra Space Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders hold 18.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.90% of the shares at 44.16% float percentage. In total, 35.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SherpaCapital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 14.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $255.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canaan Partners X LLC with 20.69 million shares, or about 10.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $179.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.63 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 10.26 million.