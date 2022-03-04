Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -4.57% Loss

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.27, to imply a decrease of -2.10% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ARVL share’s 52-week high remains $27.46, putting it -739.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.91. The company has a valuation of $2.33B, with average of 6.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Arrival (ARVL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARVL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

After registering a -2.10% downside in the latest session, Arrival (ARVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.80 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -2.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.57%, and -25.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.99%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.38, implying an increase of 71.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.83 and $14.46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARVL has been trading -342.2% off suggested target high and -170.03% from its likely low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

ARVL Dividends

Arrival has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arrival has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders hold 73.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.83% of the shares at 29.48% float percentage. In total, 7.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.53 million shares (or 2.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 12.66 million shares, or about 2.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $166.41 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arrival (ARVL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 10.73 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.38 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 83.95 million.