Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) Has Fallen -21.84% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.80, to imply an increase of 7.34% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The ATRS share’s 52-week high remains $4.63, putting it -21.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.11. The company has a valuation of $635.02M, with average of 676.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) trade information

After registering a 7.34% upside in the last session, Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.93 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 7.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.79%, and 11.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.44%.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antares Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) shares are -2.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 8.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44.13 million and $38.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.50% before jumping 17.40% in the following quarter.

ATRS Dividends

Antares Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antares Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s Major holders

Antares Pharma Inc. insiders hold 2.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.32% of the shares at 51.47% float percentage. In total, 50.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.88 million shares (or 6.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rubric Capital Management LP with 10.0 million shares, or about 5.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $36.4 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.35 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.89 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 14.54 million.