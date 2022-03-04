Analysts Say Paramount Global Can Reach $60.00 In 12 Months

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s traded shares stood at 15.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.44, to imply an increase of 0.57% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The PARA share’s 52-week high remains $101.97, putting it -187.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.25. The company has a valuation of $22.76B, with average of 15.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Paramount Global (PARA), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give PARA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

After registering a 0.57% upside in the last session, Paramount Global (PARA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.74 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.00%, and 5.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.43%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.87, implying an increase of 11.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PARA has been trading -69.3% off suggested target high and 26.64% from its likely low.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paramount Global share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Paramount Global (PARA) shares are -14.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.01% against 17.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 77.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.32% annually.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paramount Global has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 2.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.