Analysts Say Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Can Reach $2.95 In 12 Months

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s traded shares stood at 2.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 5.67% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The GTE share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -3.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $682.31M, with average of 4.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GTE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

After registering a 5.67% upside in the latest session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5400 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 5.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.70%, and 46.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.26%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 14.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.37 and $2.95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTE has been trading -97.99% off suggested target high and 8.05% from its likely low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.90% compared to the previous financial year.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.80% of the shares at 20.27% float percentage. In total, 19.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GMT Capital Corp. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 27.36 million shares (or 7.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 10.3 million shares, or about 2.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.84 million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 6.92 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 1.77 million.