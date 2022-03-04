American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Thursday’s Performance: Up 20.24% From The Lows, Now What?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)’s traded shares stood at 4.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $93.98, to imply an increase of 3.00% or $2.74 in intraday trading. The AEP share’s 52-week high remains $91.68, putting it 2.45% up since that peak but still an impressive 20.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $74.96. The company has a valuation of $45.80B, with average of 3.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AEP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.93.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) trade information

After registering a 3.00% upside in the last session, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 94.69 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 3.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.57%, and 6.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $99.83, implying an increase of 5.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $81.00 and $112.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEP has been trading -19.17% off suggested target high and 13.81% from its likely low.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Electric Power Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) shares are 3.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.85% against 2.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.90% this quarter before jumping 9.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.22 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.61 billion and $4.14 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.10% before jumping 2.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 14.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.70% annually.

AEP Dividends

American Electric Power Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Electric Power Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.12, with the share yield ticking at 3.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)’s Major holders

American Electric Power Company Inc. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.25% of the shares at 74.27% float percentage. In total, 74.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 43.07 million shares (or 8.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 41.46 million shares, or about 8.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.69 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 14.13 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.15 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.5 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 852.7 million.