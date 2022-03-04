After This Week’s 22.57% Gain In Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY), We Just Learned Something New

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.91, to imply an increase of 4.66% or $3.07 in intraday trading. The MRCY share’s 52-week high remains $79.45, putting it -15.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.44. The company has a valuation of $3.87B, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 806.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MRCY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) trade information

After registering a 4.66% upside in the last session, Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.50 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 4.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.57%, and 22.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.15%. Short interest in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw shorts transact 2.68 million shares and set a 3.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.00, implying a decrease of -16.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $76.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRCY has been trading -10.29% off suggested target high and 37.6% from its likely low.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mercury Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) shares are 38.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.65% against 6.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -24.10% this quarter before jumping 15.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $222.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $276.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -28.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.70% annually.

MRCY Dividends

Mercury Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mercury Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s Major holders

Mercury Systems Inc. insiders hold 2.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.81% of the shares at 102.17% float percentage. In total, 99.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.44 million shares (or 9.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $257.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.16 million shares, or about 9.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $244.88 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 1.9 million shares. This is just over 3.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 76.01 million.