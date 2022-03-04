After This Week’s 12.42% Gain In TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI), We Just Learned Something New

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.35, to imply an increase of 1.21% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TTI share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -34.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $431.04M, with average of 949.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

After registering a 1.21% upside in the last session, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.36 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.42%, and 10.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 33.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTI has been trading -49.25% off suggested target high and -49.25% from its likely low.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TETRA Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) shares are 6.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 550.00% against 36.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 125.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $108.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $109.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.46 million and $77.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.50% before jumping 41.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 117.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.00% annually.

TTI Dividends

TETRA Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TETRA Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

TETRA Technologies Inc. insiders hold 9.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.30% of the shares at 68.06% float percentage. In total, 61.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.7 million shares (or 7.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with 7.57 million shares, or about 5.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $21.49 million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 6.18 million shares. This is just over 4.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.66 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 11.41 million.