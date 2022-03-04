After Sinking 12.32% During Past Week, Is Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Still A Buy?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $91.20, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $1.31 in intraday trading. The THC share’s 52-week high remains $90.97, putting it 0.25% up since that peak but still an impressive 46.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.15. The company has a valuation of $9.28B, with average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give THC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.51.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the last session, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 91.89 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.32%, and 22.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $101.76, implying an increase of 10.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $81.00 and $121.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THC has been trading -32.68% off suggested target high and 11.18% from its likely low.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenet Healthcare Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares are 21.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.32% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -68.00% this quarter before jumping 7.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $5.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.89 billion and $4.77 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.90% before jumping 3.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 124.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.81% annually.

THC Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders

Tenet Healthcare Corporation insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.85% of the shares at 97.14% float percentage. In total, 95.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.97 million shares (or 11.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $795.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.88 million shares, or about 10.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $722.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.03 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $201.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.89 million, or 2.70% of the shares, all valued at about 207.06 million.