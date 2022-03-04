After Jumping 8.48% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC)?

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.26, to imply an increase of 2.40% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The OFC share’s 52-week high remains $30.51, putting it -11.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.89. The company has a valuation of $2.98B, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 812.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OFC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) trade information

After registering a 2.40% upside in the last session, Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.28 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.48%, and 6.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.54%. Short interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw shorts transact 3.04 million shares and set a 4.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.69, implying an increase of 11.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OFC has been trading -24.72% off suggested target high and 11.96% from its likely low.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corporate Office Properties Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) shares are -4.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.31% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -67.10% this quarter before jumping 483.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $148.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $149.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $139.63 million and $144.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before jumping 3.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 83.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -23.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.20% annually.

OFC Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 1.10, with the share yield ticking at 4.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.97%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s Major holders

Corporate Office Properties Trust insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.93% of the shares at 105.29% float percentage. In total, 104.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.18 million shares (or 15.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $463.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.46 million shares, or about 14.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $444.04 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5.29 million shares. This is just over 4.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $143.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.2 million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about 86.43 million.