After Jumping 12.97% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB)?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s traded shares stood at 2.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The TGB share’s 52-week high remains $2.67, putting it -27.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.47. The company has a valuation of $579.81M, with an average of 2.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1100 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.97%, and 6.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.95%. Short interest in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) saw shorts transact 2.87 million shares and set a 1.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.59, implying an increase of 19.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.87 and $3.44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGB has been trading -64.59% off suggested target high and 10.53% from its likely low.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taseko Mines Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares are 17.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.92% against 13.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $108.83 million.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taseko Mines Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Taseko Mines Limited insiders hold 3.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.06% of the shares at 23.94% float percentage. In total, 23.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Benefit Street Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.4 million shares (or 4.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 7.29 million shares, or about 2.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $13.79 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF holds roughly 4.72 million shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 3.78 million.