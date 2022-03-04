After Falling -9.00% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ)?

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares stood at 5.29 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply a decrease of -3.23% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The SKLZ share’s 52-week high remains $32.87, putting it -1189.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $1.01B, with an average of 18.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

After registering a -3.23% downside in the latest session, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.34 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.00%, and -44.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.65%. Short interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw shorts transact 55.84 million shares and set a 3.84 days time to cover.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Skillz Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares are -78.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.90% against 7.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.40% this quarter before jumping 13.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $113.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $67.72 million and $78.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 68.30% before jumping 58.30% in the following quarter.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Skillz Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Skillz Inc. insiders hold 15.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.36% of the shares at 61.63% float percentage. In total, 52.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.09 million shares (or 7.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with 22.91 million shares, or about 6.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $170.45 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 16.0 million shares. This is just over 4.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.8 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 50.62 million.