After A Decline Of -563.53% From The High, Can Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Recover Quickly?

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares stood at 18.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.66, to imply a decrease of -19.29% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The OCGN share’s 52-week high remains $17.65, putting it -563.53% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $621.74M, with average of 13.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OCGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

After registering a -19.29% downside in the latest session, Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.69 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -19.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.69%, and -14.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.38, implying an increase of 68.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCGN has been trading -463.91% off suggested target high and -69.17% from its likely low.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ocugen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares are -56.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 123.33% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 150.00% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.86 million.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ocugen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Ocugen Inc. insiders hold 2.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.91% of the shares at 30.66% float percentage. In total, 29.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.91 million shares (or 6.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 11.32 million shares, or about 5.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $81.26 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 7.67 million shares. This is just over 3.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.6 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 40.21 million.