A Look At Edison International (NYSE: EIX): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s traded shares stood at 2.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.25, to imply an increase of 1.18% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The EIX share’s 52-week high remains $68.62, putting it -5.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.14. The company has a valuation of $23.52B, with an average of 2.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) trade information

After registering a 1.18% upside in the last session, Edison International (EIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.47 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.29%, and 5.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.40%. Short interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw shorts transact 6.3 million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.

Edison International (EIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Edison International share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Edison International (EIX) shares are 12.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.83% against 2.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.80% this quarter before falling -26.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.53 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.16 billion and $3.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.60% before jumping 10.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -47.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.80% annually.

EIX Dividends

Edison International has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Edison International has a forward dividend ratio of 2.80, with the share yield ticking at 4.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.78%.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s Major holders

Edison International insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.53% of the shares at 89.63% float percentage. In total, 89.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 43.59 million shares (or 11.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.42 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 37.88 million shares, or about 9.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.1 billion.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Edison International (EIX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 11.0 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $610.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.72 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 594.59 million.