Why Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply a decrease of -0.85% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SDPI share’s 52-week high remains $2.38, putting it -105.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $35.22M, with average of 206.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SDPI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

After registering a -0.85% downside in the latest session, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.19%, and 49.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.21%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.30, implying an increase of 10.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.30 and $1.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SDPI has been trading -12.07% off suggested target high and -12.07% from its likely low.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Superior Drilling Products Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) shares are 48.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.54% against 29.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.54 million and $2.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 133.60% before jumping 32.00% in the following quarter.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Superior Drilling Products Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

Superior Drilling Products Inc. insiders hold 55.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.49% of the shares at 19.10% float percentage. In total, 8.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 3.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. with 0.22 million shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.