Why Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply a decrease of -8.27% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The WNW share’s 52-week high remains $16.56, putting it -1257.38% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $30.50M, with average of 737.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

After registering a -8.27% downside in the last session, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6700 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -8.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.74%, and -34.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.31%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meiwu Technology Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Meiwu Technology Company Limited insiders hold 73.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.24% of the shares at 0.88% float percentage. In total, 0.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41954.0 shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99011.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Occudo Quantitative Strategies, LP with 10560.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $24921.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 18069.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54568.0