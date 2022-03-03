Why EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.80, to imply a decrease of -4.76% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The EQRX share’s 52-week high remains $11.10, putting it -296.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $1.28B, with average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

After registering a -4.76% downside in the last session, EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.11 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.75%, and -39.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.94%.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQRx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

EQRx Inc. insiders hold 16.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.65% of the shares at 53.38% float percentage. In total, 44.65% institutions holds shares in the company.