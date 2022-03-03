Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Up 12.38% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -36.00% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.80, to imply an increase of 3.01% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The WRBY share’s 52-week high remains $60.30, putting it -102.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.11. The company has a valuation of $3.34B, with average of 1.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WRBY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) trade information

After registering a 3.01% upside in the last session, Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.52 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.04%, and -19.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.00%.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $135.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $176.14 million.

WRBY Dividends

Warby Parker Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warby Parker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)’s Major holders

Warby Parker Inc. insiders hold 4.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.15% of the shares at 71.40% float percentage. In total, 68.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.64 million shares (or 15.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $935.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 15.13 million shares, or about 13.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $802.79 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 5.9 million shares. This is just over 5.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $313.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about 129.62 million.