TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply a decrease of -10.56% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The TMC share’s 52-week high remains $15.39, putting it -968.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $301.98M, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TMC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

After registering a -10.56% downside in the last session, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8100 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -10.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.00%, and -5.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.77%. Short interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) saw shorts transact 4.43 million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 71.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMC has been trading -247.22% off suggested target high and -247.22% from its likely low.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TMC the metals company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

TMC the metals company Inc. insiders hold 43.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.94% of the shares at 6.96% float percentage. In total, 3.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nomura Holdings Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 0.54 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.13 million.

We also have Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF holds roughly 0.46 million shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12085.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 36859.0.