This Week’s 7.57% Gain In DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Taught Us Something New

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $110.04, to imply a decrease of -3.81% or -$4.36 in intraday trading. The DOCU share’s 52-week high remains $314.76, putting it -186.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $100.00. The company has a valuation of $22.34B, with average of 6.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DOCU a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

After registering a -3.81% downside in the latest session, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 123.50 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -3.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.57%, and -9.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.89%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $189.67, implying an increase of 41.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $100.00 and $307.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DOCU has been trading -178.99% off suggested target high and 9.12% from its likely low.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DocuSign Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares are -61.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 118.89% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.00% this quarter before jumping 9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $561.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $594.42 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -11.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 45.30% annually.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DocuSign Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

DocuSign Inc. insiders hold 2.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.39% of the shares at 80.18% float percentage. In total, 78.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.15 million shares (or 7.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 11.7 million shares, or about 5.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.01 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.23 million shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.35 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.61 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 725.04 million.