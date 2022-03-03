This Is A Time To Invest In Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply a decrease of -5.18% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ATHX share’s 52-week high remains $2.17, putting it -155.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $196.85M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Athersys Inc. (ATHX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATHX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

After registering a -5.18% downside in the last session, Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9499 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -5.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.43%, and -14.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.75%. Short interest in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw shorts transact 10.83 million shares and set a 4.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.56, implying an increase of 81.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATHX has been trading -723.53% off suggested target high and -47.06% from its likely low.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Athersys Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares are -49.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.90% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.40% this quarter before jumping 23.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 306.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $40k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.27 million and $420k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -96.90% before dropping -71.40% in the following quarter.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Athersys Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Athersys Inc. insiders hold 8.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.22% of the shares at 24.21% float percentage. In total, 22.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.5 million shares (or 6.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.2 million shares, or about 4.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $13.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.0 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.69 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 5.49 million.