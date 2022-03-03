The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Gain Of 40.77% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 9.08% – What Should You Do Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s traded shares stood at 11.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.35, to imply an increase of 10.09% or $4.98 in intraday trading. The KR share’s 52-week high remains $50.15, putting it 7.73% up since that peak but still an impressive 40.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.19. The company has a valuation of $34.72B, with an average of 7.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Kroger Co. (KR), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give KR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

After registering a 10.09% upside in the latest session, The Kroger Co. (KR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.50 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 10.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.87%, and 13.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.08%. Short interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) saw shorts transact 30.15 million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.32, implying a decrease of -17.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KR has been trading -3.04% off suggested target high and 37.44% from its likely low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Kroger Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Kroger Co. (KR) shares are 7.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.86% against 18.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.30% this quarter before falling -2.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $32.68 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.52 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 60.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.49% annually.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Kroger Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 1.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.97%.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

The Kroger Co. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.68% of the shares at 83.24% float percentage. In total, 82.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 78.98 million shares (or 10.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.57 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 73.12 million shares, or about 9.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.31 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Kroger Co. (KR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 19.03 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $769.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.28 million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about 536.83 million.