Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK): Can A Stock Be Down -0.69% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s traded shares stood at 3.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $125.97, to imply an increase of 9.62% or $11.05 in intraday trading. The SPLK share’s 52-week high remains $176.66, putting it -40.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $105.45. The company has a valuation of $18.30B, with average of 2.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Splunk Inc. (SPLK), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPLK a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.81.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

After registering a 9.62% upside in the latest session, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 126.38 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 9.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.63%, and -7.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.69%.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Splunk Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares are -24.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.20% against -1.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.00% this quarter before jumping 14.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $609.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 27 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $701.67 million.

SPLK Dividends

Splunk Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 31 and June 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Splunk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

Splunk Inc. insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.36% of the shares at 89.88% float percentage. In total, 89.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.71 million shares (or 9.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.7 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.8 million shares, or about 6.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.13 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.63 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $669.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.65 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 422.73 million.