Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Has Advanced -26.81% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $67.00?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s traded shares stood at 2.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.57, to imply a decrease of -1.77% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The LUV share’s 52-week high remains $64.75, putting it -55.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.66. The company has a valuation of $24.62B, with average of 8.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LUV a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

After registering a -1.77% downside in the latest session, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.65 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.84%, and -5.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.21%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.21, implying an increase of 23.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $67.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUV has been trading -61.17% off suggested target high and 32.64% from its likely low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southwest Airlines Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares are -14.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 153.02% against 23.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.80% this quarter before jumping 87.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $4.99 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.67 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.01 billion and $2.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 147.80% before jumping 127.50% in the following quarter.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Southwest Airlines Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Southwest Airlines Co. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.06% of the shares at 79.31% float percentage. In total, 79.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 55.96 million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52.62 million shares, or about 8.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.71 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 27.25 million shares. This is just over 4.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.69 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 858.34 million.