SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares stood at 146.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.58, to imply an increase of 3.39% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The SOFI share’s 52-week high remains $24.95, putting it -115.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.82. The company has a valuation of $9.05B, with an average of 61.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 56.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

After registering a 3.39% upside in the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.00 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 3.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.92%, and -7.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.76%. Short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw shorts transact 56.55 million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SoFi Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares are -18.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.00% against 18.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $277.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $311.2 million.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SoFi Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc. insiders hold 21.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.14% of the shares at 37.22% float percentage. In total, 29.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 117.8 million shares (or 14.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.35 million shares, or about 5.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $751.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15.76 million shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $250.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.87 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 220.33 million.