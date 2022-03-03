Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Added 13.62 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.68, to imply a decrease of -5.52% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The SGFY share’s 52-week high remains $37.03, putting it -170.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.11. The company has a valuation of $2.97B, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGFY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

After registering a -5.52% downside in the last session, Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.63 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -5.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.62%, and 2.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.80%. Short interest in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw shorts transact 6.33 million shares and set a 5.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.00, implying an increase of 47.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGFY has been trading -148.54% off suggested target high and -38.89% from its likely low.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $173.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $222.55 million.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Signify Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Signify Health Inc. insiders hold 5.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.64% of the shares at 118.59% float percentage. In total, 112.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 139.61 million shares (or 81.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.49 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 17.93 million shares, or about 10.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $320.48 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 10.56 million shares. This is just over 6.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $143.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.47 million, or 4.97% of the shares, all valued at about 115.11 million.