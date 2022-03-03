Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) After -94.29% Decline From High?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares stood at 1.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.35, to imply a decrease of -4.17% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The LICY share’s 52-week high remains $14.28, putting it -94.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.00. The company has a valuation of $1.18B, with an average of 1.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

After registering a -4.17% downside in the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.01 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.02%, and -3.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.20%. Short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) saw shorts transact 4.51 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares are -16.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.18% against 17.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.25 million.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on September 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. insiders hold 31.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.42% of the shares at 48.70% float percentage. In total, 33.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Moore Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 3.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with 4.41 million shares, or about 2.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $51.61 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.44 million shares. This is just over 1.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 18.0 million.