Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Expected To Shrink By -2.99% Or More

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.49, to imply a decrease of -1.36% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The PTEN share’s 52-week high remains $14.94, putting it -3.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.07. The company has a valuation of $3.08B, with average of 3.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PTEN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

After registering a -1.36% downside in the latest session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.94 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, dropping -1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.55%, and 47.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.85%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.07, implying a decrease of -2.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTEN has been trading -24.22% off suggested target high and 24.09% from its likely low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares are 89.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.42% against 31.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.20% this quarter before jumping 79.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $510.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $557.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $240.93 million and $293.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 111.80% before jumping 90.20% in the following quarter.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. insiders hold 3.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.52% of the shares at 100.15% float percentage. In total, 96.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 34.99 million shares (or 16.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $295.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.98 million shares, or about 10.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $185.7 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 15.09 million shares. This is just over 7.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $127.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.94 million, or 5.55% of the shares, all valued at about 100.87 million.