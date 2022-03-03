Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Recovered 30.0% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 25.00% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.70, to imply an increase of 1.19% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The OTLK share’s 52-week high remains $3.27, putting it -92.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.19. The company has a valuation of $372.18M, with average of 1.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OTLK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

After registering a 1.19% upside in the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700 this Wednesday, 03/02/22, jumping 1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.57%, and 19.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.08, implying an increase of 75.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTLK has been trading -370.59% off suggested target high and -252.94% from its likely low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) shares are -38.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.14% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 45.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.80% of the shares at 21.52% float percentage. In total, 11.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.97 million shares (or 2.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.92 million shares, or about 2.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.69 million shares. This is just over 1.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about 2.8 million.